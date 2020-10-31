Broderick Brian C Raises Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up 2.6% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Broderick Brian C owned about 0.11% of AptarGroup worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,354,000 after purchasing an additional 285,488 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $27,427,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,668,000 after acquiring an additional 169,383 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $16,198,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,592,000 after acquiring an additional 121,007 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,923.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

