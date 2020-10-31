Broderick Brian C Sells 10,325 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Broderick Brian C decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Welltower were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $28,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Welltower by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $91.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average of $53.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Mizuho lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

