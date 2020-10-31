Broderick Brian C Sells 10,815 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Broderick Brian C decreased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,815 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,647,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,357,000 after purchasing an additional 459,516 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 405,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,762,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 2,862.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after buying an additional 338,187 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $475,190.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,532.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total value of $1,301,881.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,460 shares of company stock worth $6,062,939. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $185.96 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $202.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.99.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

