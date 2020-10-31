Broderick Brian C Sells 1,500 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Broderick Brian C cut its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C owned approximately 0.06% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,063.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 539,820 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 500,309 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 388,915 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,809,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,508,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.49. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 160.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $77,671.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,755.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

