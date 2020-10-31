Broderick Brian C Sells 28,507 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Broderick Brian C reduced its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,507 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 302,215 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,770,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. AXA purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,291,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,337,000 after acquiring an additional 177,599 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $42.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.82. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $47.17.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

