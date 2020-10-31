Broderick Brian C Sells 7,016 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Broderick Brian C cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 38.1% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 70.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $11,285,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.

NYSE:CB opened at $129.91 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

