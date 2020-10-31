Brokerages Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report $430.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $432.21 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $423.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,574,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at $477,921,668.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,434,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,813,000 after buying an additional 134,880 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 500.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,333,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,503 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 924,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 31.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 843,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.95. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.