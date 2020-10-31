Brokerages Set Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Price Target at $49.75

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Argo Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Argo Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other Argo Group news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg acquired 32,000 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,861.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,364,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 799,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 434,192 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 299,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 160,293 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 460,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 151,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Argo Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 423,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 135,441 shares during the last quarter.

ARGO opened at $35.68 on Monday. Argo Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $70.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

