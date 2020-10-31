Brokerages Set Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Price Target at $3.75

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,890 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 348,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,307 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 663,785 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,122 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 3,172.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,434 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,504 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 1,471.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,440 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 142,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $292.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.48. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

