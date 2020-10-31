Brokerages Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target at $61.67

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.20.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

PTCT opened at $52.19 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.08.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The business had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 124,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $6,232,472.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,088.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $256,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,412.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,851 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,122. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 226.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 85,264 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,388,000 after acquiring an additional 132,241 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

