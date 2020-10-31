Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, BidaskClub raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.
Shares of BIPC stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79.
About Brookfield Infrastructure
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
