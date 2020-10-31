Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.6% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

