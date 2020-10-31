BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BRP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.78.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 3.40. BRP has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $901.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.73 million. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 329.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,661,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,146,000 after buying an additional 2,809,474 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 229.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 316.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after buying an additional 742,463 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in BRP by 961.9% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after buying an additional 372,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the second quarter worth approximately $14,061,000. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

