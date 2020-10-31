Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $212.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have underperformed the industry so far in the year. This downside is caused by the company’s soft sales trend that continued in second-quarter fiscal 2020. The top line fell year over year and missed the consensus mark for the fourth-straight time in the quarter. Although sales were robust on pent-up demand and clearance markdowns as stores reopened, the sales trend declined in the back half of June. Nevertheless, the company reported narrower-than-expected loss per share in the quarter. Moreover, gross margin benefited from low levels of clearance inventory that led to reduced markdowns. Also, lower store payroll, marketing and corporate costs aided SG&A. For third quarter, management assumes comp sales to be down nearly 20% owing to the pandemic-related uncertainties and back-to-school being delayed.”

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised Burlington Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Shares of BURL opened at $193.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -151.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.07. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,166,000 after purchasing an additional 140,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 24.4% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,702,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 82.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,094,000 after purchasing an additional 528,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 745,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,726,000 after purchasing an additional 153,144 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.