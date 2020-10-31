Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

BFST has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Business First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $335.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.28 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick D. Day purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,194.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,121 shares of company stock worth $114,608 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 522.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

