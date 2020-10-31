BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.49

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.49 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 286283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

