Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Compass Point cut shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.05.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth $52,033,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth $41,038,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 314.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,273,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,802,000 after buying an additional 1,724,011 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 602,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 301,937 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $4,440,000.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.