Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.66.

Shares of CPE opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $207.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $49.80.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after buying an additional 6,476,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,054 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 678.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,325 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2,392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,730,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,022,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 983,377 shares during the last quarter.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

