Canaccord Genuity Boosts Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to $11.50

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.33. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. It provides members with access to a selection of products online, as well as exclusive pricing based on its direct to consumer fulfilment eco-system. The company offers breakfast menu, ready-to-eat meals, and private-label grocery items, as well as meal kits.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.