Canaccord Genuity Boosts McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) Price Target to GBX 115

McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 110.13 ($1.44).

Shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $397.95 million and a PE ratio of 20.71. McCarthy & Stone plc has a 1-year low of GBX 36.51 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 160.20 ($2.09).

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company designs, builds, manages, and sells retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; and retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support.

