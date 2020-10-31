Canaccord Genuity Downgrades CAE (NYSE:CAE) to Hold

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

CAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised CAE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

CAE stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. CAE has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.52.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $397.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CAE by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in CAE by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in CAE by 8.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 23,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CAE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 183,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

