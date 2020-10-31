Canaccord Genuity Increases Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to $40.00

Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNCAF. TD Securities decreased their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.36.

OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

