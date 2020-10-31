Canaccord Genuity Increases Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target to $122.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on TPTX. BidaskClub downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.86.
TPTX opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.30. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $122.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Turning Point Therapeutics
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
