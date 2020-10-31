Canaccord Genuity Increases Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target to $122.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TPTX. BidaskClub downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.86.

TPTX opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.30. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $122.85.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

