Canaccord Genuity Trims DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Target Price to $475.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $397.10.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $319.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.04. DexCom has a 1-year low of $150.41 and a 1-year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total value of $115,108.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total value of $175,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,296 shares of company stock valued at $25,002,811. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.