Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.25 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.1105 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,350,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 317,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after buying an additional 177,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

