Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Boosted by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 3.5% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $26,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,742,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,287,000 after buying an additional 1,230,273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,324,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,291,000 after buying an additional 1,095,466 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3,348.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after buying an additional 776,800 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,797,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,069,000 after buying an additional 646,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,368,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,660,000 after buying an additional 483,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.70. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $112.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

