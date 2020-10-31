Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $122.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.29.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

CDNAF stock opened at $111.90 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $117.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.37.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.