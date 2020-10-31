Canasil Resources Inc. (CLZ.V) (CVE:CLZ) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Canasil Resources Inc. (CLZ.V) (CVE:CLZ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Canasil Resources Inc. (CLZ.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 57,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Canasil Resources Inc. (CLZ.V) (CVE:CLZ)

Canasil Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. Its mineral properties in Durango and Zacatecas in Mexico include a 100% interest in Salamandra zinc-silver project; 100% interest in La Esperanza silver-zinc-lead project; 100% interest in Carina silver project; 100% interest in Colibri silver-zinc-lead-copper project; 100% interest in Vizcaino silver-gold project; and 100% interest in Nora silver-gold-copper project.

