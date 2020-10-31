Cancom’s (CCCMF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCCMF opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. Cancom has a 52-week low of $57.25 and a 52-week high of $57.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average of $57.58.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

