Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get Cannae alerts:

Shares of CNNE opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Cannae has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 144.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Cannae will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,964.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cannae by 7.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cannae by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,549,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,892,000 after buying an additional 92,503 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cannae during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Cannae by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cannae (CNNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.