Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Get Canon alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

CAJ stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. Canon has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canon will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Canon by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Canon in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Canon by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canon in the 2nd quarter worth $1,515,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canon (CAJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.