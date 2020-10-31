Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.91.
Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $467.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $47.04.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
