Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRDF. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $18.12.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 6,490.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 359,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.52% of Cardiff Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

