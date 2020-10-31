Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) rose 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.32. Approximately 1,087,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,151,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

CRDF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,490.71% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. Analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.41% of Cardiff Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

