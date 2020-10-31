CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Short Interest Up 32.2% in October

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the September 30th total of 8,700,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. CarGurus has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $734,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,485,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,204 shares of company stock worth $17,762,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in CarGurus by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,559 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CarGurus by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.