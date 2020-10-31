Carl Decicco Purchases 5,500 Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Stock

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) insider Carl Decicco bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FHTX opened at $15.98 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

