Carriage Services’ (CSV) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carriage Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of CSV opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Michael Loeffel purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,225.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 22,812 shares in the company, valued at $476,542.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,812,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

