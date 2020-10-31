Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CARR opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,144,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 3,736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

