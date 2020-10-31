CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.57.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.15% and a negative net margin of 388.71%. Analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

