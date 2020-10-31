Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 277.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,874,000 after acquiring an additional 621,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 238.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 440,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,664,000 after acquiring an additional 310,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.11.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,111 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $157.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $171.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

