Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.11.

CAT opened at $157.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.91 and its 200 day moving average is $134.65. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,111. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 15.1% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $334,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $5,207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

