CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Price Up 16.8% on Strong Earnings

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)’s share price rose 16.8% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $51.45 and last traded at $51.30. Approximately 3,790,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,948,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

CBRE Group Company Profile (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

