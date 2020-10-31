CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CBTX. BidaskClub upgraded CBTX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBTX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CBTX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. CBTX has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $480.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBTX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

In other CBTX news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 7,222 shares of CBTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $116,779.74. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 479,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,758.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBTX by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CBTX by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CBTX by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 302,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBTX by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBTX by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

