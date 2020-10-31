Celo (CELO) Trading 16.5% Lower This Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. During the last week, Celo has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00011925 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $205.91 million and $1.73 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00081231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00205562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00030477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.38 or 0.01199141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000568 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

