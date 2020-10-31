Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stake Decreased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 120.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 348.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 23.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 41.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $478.32 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $330.01 and a 12 month high of $528.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $484.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.44.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $1,062,220.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,380,087.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,143 shares of company stock worth $6,065,341. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

