Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.55.

CGIFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

