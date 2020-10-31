Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Decreased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 54,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6,293.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC lowered their target price on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.48.

NYSE:CVX opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.02. The stock has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

