ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) & Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Head-To-Head Survey

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Skyworks Solutions pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyworks Solutions 0 8 21 0 2.72

Skyworks Solutions has a consensus target price of $142.69, suggesting a potential upside of 0.99%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Skyworks Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $680.00 million 1.27 $83.87 million N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions $3.38 billion 6.99 $853.60 million $5.71 24.74

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Volatility & Risk

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 10.79% 12.16% 6.71% Skyworks Solutions 24.13% 20.73% 17.34%

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as display panels. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

