Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Given New $5.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of CHRRF opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

