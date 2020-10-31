Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at TD Securities

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of CHR opened at C$2.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$8.45.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$184.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.5799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

