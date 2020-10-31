Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.79-2.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.837-4.837 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.79-2.81 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Argus began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.13.

Shares of CHD opened at $88.39 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.01.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $1,402,581.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,830.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

